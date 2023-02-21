2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah 2.0

The Chicago Bears are most likely going to trade the first pick. I hope they trade it to the Tennessee Titans so they can select Bryce Young, QB, Alabama, but if that isn’t what happens, I just hope they don’t trade it to the Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts. The Bears didn’t trade the pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock, but Young and CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State still both ended up in the AFC South. Insert, “Nope, don’t like that.” Michael Scott gif here.

As for the Titans, Jeremiah went with a very popular pick, Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State. Here were his comments on the pick:

Given the uncertainty about Taylor Lewan’s future , Tennessee’s offensive line must be addressed. Johnson needs to get a bit stronger, but he’s an outstanding athlete.

It just makes so much sense. Of course, that means it probably won’t happen.

AFC South picks:

Texans - Young

Colts - Stroud

Jaguars - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson