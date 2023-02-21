NFL franchise tag window opens today

Today is the first day that NFL teams can place the franchise tag on a player. Teams will have until March 7th at 3 PM central to tag a player. The Tennessee Titans don’t have any pending free agents that they would want to use the franchise tag on.

The guy everyone is watching is Lamar Jackson. To this point, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have not been able to agree on a long-term contract. He is set to become a free agent when the new league year opens. It is hard to imagine that the Ravens would let him walk away and get nothing in return.

There are a couple of other quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones, that had good years in 2022 that are set to become free agents. The franchise tag for quarterbacks this season is just north of $32 million. That’s all cap hit in one year.

Here are the other franchise and transition tag numbers for 2023:

Spotrac has a good list of players who could be tagged in the next couple of weeks.

The NFL offseason is upon us. The franchise tag window kicks things off before we head into free agency. The NFL combine is just over a week away. It’s really one of the most fun times of the whole NFL calendar. I can’t wait to see how Ran Carthon approaches building the Titans' roster.