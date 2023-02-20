2023 NFL mock draft: Two rounds for the Titans

There are a lot of 2023 NFL mock drafts out there. Some are good and some are bad. I saw one the other day that had the Tennessee Titans taking a tight end in the first round. It doesn’t get much more ridiculous than that. Honestly, outside of safety, I can’t think of a position the Titans are less likely to take in the first round.

Today I saw one I liked. It was from Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports. It had the Titans taking Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State in the first round. That is a popular pick for Tennessee. Here is what Wilson had to say about the pick:

Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.

In the second round, he had the Titans taking Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College. The Titans need all the weapons they can get. If they aren’t going to trade up to get a quarterback in the first round, it would be great to see them go OT in the first and WR in the second.

Would you be happy with the draft starting like this for the Titans?