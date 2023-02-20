Will the Titans Tim Kelly offense look the same as the Texans Tim Kelly offense?

Some time has passed since it was announced that the Tennessee Titans promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. I said that day that I would have been excited about Kelly as OC had he not spent the 2022 season on the Titans’ staff. He did a nice job as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator under Bill O’Brien.

I came across this tweet earlier today:

TEN promoting Tim Kelly to OC is



Kelly took over play calling in HOU from Bill O’Brien in 2020. The offense FLOURISHED under him in 2020.



So many smart things that he does namely:



2019 —> 2020



Neutral pace: 26th —> 8th



Neutral passing rate: 24th —> 3rd



Early down… https://t.co/y6Wy54ee0B pic.twitter.com/8tCmTDtjFm — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) February 19, 2023

That got me to thinking, will the offense here look the same as it did in Houston? We won’t really be able to answer that question until we see a few games in September. My hope is that the numbers we see above are how Kelly wants to run an offense and that he will be able to convince Mike Vrabel that throwing the ball is the way to win games in today’s NFL.

Now, the Titans are going to need to upgrade some weapons to run that type of offense. The tweet mentions Treylon Burks and Chigoziem Okonkwo. They look like two good pieces to build around, but they are going to need at least one more playmaking receiver and some guys to block before they can throw the ball efficiently.