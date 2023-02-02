PFF ranks Titans O-line as worst in the league

Anyone who watched the Tennessee Titans this season is well aware of the struggles the offensive line faced.

The offensive line struggled throughout the season to create running lanes for Derrick Henry, and Tennessee’s quarterbacks, whether it was Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis or Josh Dobbs, were consistently pressured in the pocket and forced to scramble or take hit after hit.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that the Titans offensive line was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the worst in the league this season.

PFF’s Sam Monson recently ranked the offensive lines for each NFL team this season with the Titans coming in at #32.

Here’s a brief look at what Monson had to say about the Titans O-line.

Tennessee’s line ranks dead last in PFF pass-blocking efficiency over the season (81.3), surrendering 172 pressures on 531 pass-blocking snaps. The Titans finished third worst in the league at generating yards before contact in the run game, averaging just 1.0 yards on the year.

Monson also labeled the best player on each team’s line, and unsurprisingly, picked center Ben Jones as Tennessee’s best this season, noting he finished as the team’s best run-blocker and only allowed one sack and 10 pressures all season.

A case could be made for Nate Davis as the team’s best as well, but it’s hard to argue with Jones. Without him in the lineup this season, there was a noticeable change.

All of this goes to show how important it is that the Titans address the offensive line this off-season, where they could end up replacing four starters depending on what happens with Davis and Jones.

The Titans will likely look to both free agency and the draft to address their offensive line issues. There are some veteran linemen expected to hit free agency that could be possible targets, and many expect the Titans to take a heavy look at tackles in the draft such as Paris Johnson, Peter Skoronski, and Broderick Jones.

However they go about it, new GM Ran Carthon has his work cut out for him to retool the worst offensive line in the league.