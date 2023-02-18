Could Bryce Young and CJ Stroud both end up in the AFC South?

There is a long way to go between now and the 2023 NFL Draft, so any mock drafts we see now should be taken with an extra grain of salt. The biggest change we will see between now and April’s draft is NFL free agency. Teams have needs right now that they won’t have after the first couple of waves of free agency. Hopefully, the Titans will be able to address some of their needs on the offensive line in free agency.

With all of that being said, pretty much every mock I see these days has the Houston Texans taking a quarterback at #2 and the Indianapolis Colts either taking a QB at their pick or trading up to get one. In the words of Michael Scott, “Nope, Don’t like that.”

That got me thinking, what happens if both Bryce Young and CJ Stroud end up in the AFC South? That is pretty much a nightmare because both of those guys have a good chance to end up being really good in the NFL. That could leave the Tennessee Titans with the worst QB situation in the division. In case you didn’t know, that is a very bad place to be.

That is why I would love to see the Titans do whatever it takes to move up and get a QB in this draft. The 11th pick will hopefully be as close as they get to the top of the draft for a while. This might be their best chance to get a difference-maker under center.

Of course, we can always hope that the Colts trade up and take Will Levis instead of Young or Stroud.