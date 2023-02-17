What happened between the Titans and Eric Bieniemy?

The Tennessee Titans showed interest in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same role in Tennessee. Tennessee’s reported interest in Bieniemy first surfaced on January 15th. The Titans never interviewed Bieniemy before promoting Tim Kelly to OC. Bieniemy now appears set to become the next offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. So why didn’t the Titans wait for Bieniemy?

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/QBs coach Matt Nagy for their open OC job, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2023

There are a few possible explanations. Bieniemy confirmed he did not interview for any OC openings prior to Super Bowl LVII. This essentially confirms Bieniemy declined Tennessee’s original request. Bieniemy stated he interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching gig. That was his lone pre-Super Bowl interview.

Bieniemy experienced a potential change of heart. He appears set to accept Ron Rivera’s offer to become Washington’s next offensive coordinator. Bieniemy will receive an opportunity to call plays under the defensive-minded Rivera, a responsibility he does not currently hold in Kansas City. Bieniemy would have received the same opportunity under Mike Vrabel, however.

Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have mutual interest and it’s trending in the right direction toward him being their new coordinator. Both sides are working through specifics, but Bieniemy is the top choice. If all goes well, this should be official today. pic.twitter.com/55qiJdOGPQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

We essentially know that Bieniemy rejected Tennessee’s original request. It’s also possible the Titans didn’t want to wait to check Bieniemy’s temperature post-Super Bowl. Bieniemy has routinely made his interest in becoming a head coach public knowledge. Perhaps he sees an opportunity in Washington as a potential interim option under Rivera, who’s undeniably entering 2023 on Washington’s hot seat. Vrabel isn’t on the hot seat.

The Titans also had interest in interviewing Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who declined their request. Perhaps Nagy always knew Bieniemy was going to Washington. Nagy appears in line to become Bienemy’s replacement as the Chiefs’ next offensive coordinator.

It’s a little disappointing to see Bieniemy become the offensive coordinator in Washington when the Titans expressed interest. Vrabel claimed the Titans interviewed multiple OC candidates that were unknown to the public, but Bieniemy wasn’t one of them. What happened between the two parties is up for speculation. Whether the Titans or Bieniemy are culpable, Vrabel must move forward with Kelly.