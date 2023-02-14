 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans hire Justin Outten as RB coach/run game coordinator

Mike Vrabel’s offensive staff has been finalized

The Tennessee Titans are hiring former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten as their new running backs coach and run game coordinator, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The Titans had a vacancy at the running backs coaching position after moving Tony Dews to tight end coach. Mike Vrabel’s 2023 offensive staff appears to be finalized.

The Titans first showed interest in Outten in mid January. Outten received interest from around the league. Landing Outten is a home-run hire for Vrabel.

Outten has never coached running backs before. From a positional coach standpoint, Outten has coached tight ends and the offensive line. He’s also been an offensive assistant, offensive coordinator and play-caller. Outten is well-versed in ball-carrying duties.

Vrabel’s staff now has a run game coordinator (Outten), passing game coordinator (Charles London), run game analyst (Luke Steckel), passing game analyst (Pat O’Hara) and defensive passing game coordinator (Chris Harris). There are a ton of future offensive and defensive coordinators on the Titans’ 2023 staff. All of this collaboration is a good thing.

