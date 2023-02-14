Mike Vrabel says Titans talked to at least 6 OC candidates

When the Tennessee Titans announced the hiring of passing game coordinator Tim Kelly as the team’s new offensive coordinator, many speculated that he was the man all along and the Titans didn't pursue many other options.

Well, according to head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans spoke with several candidates for the job.

Vrabel joined the Buck Reising Show, and said the team spoke with “at least” six candidates for the job.

That number comes off as a bit surprising. We know the Titans spoke with Kelly and also interviewed Charles London, who joined the staff as the quarterbacks coach. Aside from that, we don’t know who the other candidates were and Vrabel didn’t mention who they were.

Many fans were hoping for an outside hire for the OC position, and understandably so. With the performance of the offense this past season, it’s understandable to want to go in a different direction.

But it also seems Kelly’s influence on the offense was limited, so now that he has been hired, hopefully fans will be open-minded to what Kelly can bring to the offense.

If it’s true that Vrabel did talk to six candidates, the mystery of who the others are is pretty intriguing.

Either way, this offensive coordinator hire was crucial for the present and future of the Titans, and hopefully Kelly can help get that unit back on track.