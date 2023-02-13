Titans 2024 Super Bowl Odds

The Tennessee Titans are +7500 to win the 2024 Super Bowl. Are you taking that bet? I’m not. Look, we saw last night what it takes to win a Super Bowl. You need to have a really good team and a great quarterback. The Titans don’t have either of those things currently.

This is why I fully endorse trading whatever it takes to trade up and get a franchise quarterback. I understand all the holes the Titans have on their roster, but they aren’t winning a Super Bowl without a great quarterback. They aren’t getting a great quarterback unless they move up in the draft to get him.

This is the year to do that. Hopefully, this is as high as they will be drafting for a while. If they think that Bryce Young or CJ Stroud can be a franchise quarterback, they should absolutely do whatever it takes to move up and get him.

I’ll tell you this, if they move up in the draft and take a quarterback, their odds will be better than +7500. Get your, for recreational purposes only, money in now!