The Super Bowl has ended. It’s officially the offseason for all 32 NFL teams. You know what that means, right? More mock drafts, baby!

Today we look at the most recent 2023 NFL mock draft from Joseph Acosta over at SB Nation. He has an interesting start to the draft with the Indianapolis Colts trading up to #1 to take Will Levis. I absolutely love that idea!

What I don’t love about this draft is that the Houston Texans took Bryce Young at #2. Young is going to be a stud in the NFL. I don’t want him anywhere in the AFC South - or the AFC for that matter.

As for the Tennessee Titans, Acosta has them take Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia. A tackle is going to be a popular pick this year for the Titans, and there is a very good chance that is where the Titans end up going.

What I would like to see the Titans do is offer more to the Chicago Bears than the Colts did and trade up to get Young.