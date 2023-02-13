3 lessons Titans should learn from Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. The Tennessee Titans, along with 29 other franchises, watched closely as they prepare to attempt to compete for Super Bowl LVIII next season. Several lessons were learned throughout Sunday’s thriller. We identified three lessons in particular Mike Vrabel and Ran Carthon should have paid close attention to.

OFFENSIVE LINE PLAY

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t sacked on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was sacked on just two occasions. Both quarterbacks are master manipulators of the pocket, but they’re also well-protected by elite starting five’s. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has done an outstanding job reworking Kansas City’s offensive line following their embarrassment in Super Bowl LV.

Mid-round draft choices such Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey are high-level starters. Starting right tackle Andrew Wylie is a former undrafted free agent. Tennessee’s O-line requires a KC-like turnaround to be effective next season.

INVESTING IN A YOUNG QB:

Hurts was electric on Sunday, having accounted for four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing). Hurts showcased significant progress this season while developing into a franchise quarterback. Few people believed Hurts carried this potential as a second-round draft selection coming out of Alabama and Oklahoma.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen invested in an offensive system that’s tailor-made to Hurts’ strengths as a dual-threat quarterback. Creative RPO’s are a staple of Philadelphia’s offense. Steichen appears set to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. General manager Howie Roseman also invested in Hurts by acquiring the likes of A.J. Brown (literally the opposite of what the Titans did!)

The Titans have a young dual-threat quarterback on the roster in Malik Willis. Willis’ play left plenty to be desired throughout 2022, but the offense wasn’t exactly designed to suit his needs. Investing in a young quarterback is just as much about potentially drafting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis as it is about Willis.

PLAYCALLING MATTERS

The Chiefs entered the half down 24-14. Head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy called a masterful second half. The Chiefs scored three touchdowns and a game-winning field goal on four total offensive drives. Mahomes completed 13-of-14 passing attempts for two touchdowns in the second half.

Creative play-calling led to receiving touchdowns for Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney. Pre-snap motion created miscommunication in Philadelphia’s secondary on both plays. Reid and Bieniemy, the latter of which the Titans showed interest in, were excellent.

The Titans did not have a good play-caller in 2022. Ex-offensive coordinator Todd Downing was appropriately relieved of his duties at the conclusion of the campaign. Most Titans fans view Tim Kelly as an uninspiring hire. Kelly must help transcend Tennessee’s offense this offseason.

Good play-calling directly impacted Sunday’s outcome.