Chiefs win Super Bowl over Eagles, 38-35

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs squared off in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday night in Arizona. It was the Chiefs coming out on top, winning their second title in the last four years for Kansas City.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Chiefs answered quickly to even the score at 7-7. It was Travis Kelce getting it done.

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE pic.twitter.com/wqt5vG2Vgy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

The Eagles held that early lead, solidified by a great play by former Titan A.J. Brown. Brown hauled in this touchdown catch to put the Eagles back in control, leading 14-7

The Eagles took a 24-14 lead into the halftime break.

Kansas City, down ten points coming out of the halftime break, quickly cut that to three on the first drive of the second half. Isaiah Pacheco found the endzone to cut it to a three point game — 24-21 — to open the third quarter.

The Eagles would eventually answer with a field goal, making it a six point game entering the fourth quarter. A nine play, 75 yard drive would eventually give the Chiefs the lead to open the fourth quarter.

It was Kadarius Toney putting Kansas City ahead with a five yard touchdown reception to open the fourth quarter.

Skyy Moore solidified the lead on the next possession.

SKYY'S ARE CLEAR ☀️ pic.twitter.com/GGCQvS0gs9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles would answer to tie it back up at 35-35, but too much time was left.

Harrison Butker knocked through the game-winner with eight seconds left, ultimately winning another Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.

Mahomes and company were just too much to handle for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles, who ultimately fell short of beating the Chiefs tonight for the title. Andy Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs are officially the NFL’s next dynasty, and they enter next year with a gigantic target on their backs looking to defend that title.