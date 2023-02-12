Super Bowl 2023 game picks

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off tonight at 5:30 central between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. This should be a really fun game to watch. I don’t really care who wins this one. I just want to be entertained.

There are a million bets you can make surrounding the Super Bowl. Everything from how long the national anthem will last to what color the Gatorade will be that gets dumped on the winning coach. I can’t even imagine how much money is bet surrounding this game.

My favorite bet for tonight is the over 51 points. Both of these teams can put up points in bunches. If you have any free bets, I’d put together some ridiculous parlay (for recreational purposes only) and just cheer for that to hit. Parlays are huge money-makers for the books, but they are really fun to cheer for during a game.

Here are my picks for tonight:

What are your favorite bets? You can place them at DraftKings SportsBook.