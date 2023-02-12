How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is always a bittersweet day for me. It is undoubtedly one of the most fun days of the year. Everyone is talking about football everywhere you go. That’s always awesome. However, it signals the end of football season. That means we don’t get any football until August. That’s a long time.

This game should be a fun one to watch. These two teams certainly deserve to be in this game. It is pretty rare that both #1 seeds make it to the Super Bowl. We know it didn’t happen last year. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were the favorites to get here when the playoffs started and they took care of business.

I really hope Brett Kern gets to punt in this game tonight. He was signed by the Eagles when Arryn Siposs went down with an injury. Philadelphia activated Siposs yesterday. The team has not yet announced who will punt in the game. I’d love to see Kern get a ring.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game tonight:

Time: 5:30 central

Place: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Broadcast: FOX with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call

Streaming: FUBO TV and Fox Sports Live (with TV login)

Odds: Eagles -1.5

Miscellaneous information

This is the first time since 2005 that the FOX broadcast of the Super Bowl will not be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen take the booth for their first Super Bowl as a broadcast team.

The Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Rihanna. Justina Miles will provide the American Sign Language (ASL) rendition of the halftime show.

The national anthem will be performed by Chris Stapleton. Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in ASL.

America the Beautiful will be performed by Babyface. Colin Denny will perform America the Beautiful in ASL.

Lift Every Voice and Sing will be performed by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Justina Miles will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing in ASL.

Super Bowl performance information courtesy of CBS Sports.