Mike Vrabel and Ran Carthon looking to blend thoughts

Mike Vrabel and Ran Carthon have now been together with the Tennessee Titans. There was a lot of love between the two at Carthon’s introductory presser, but now the rubber meets the road so to speak. Vrabel and Carthon are both in Mobile this week for the Senior Bowl - the first chance they really have to watch prospects and discuss who would be a good fit for the Titans.

Jim Wyatt spoke to Vrabel about what the past two weeks have been like and if they have been getting to know each other better:

“Absolutely,” Vrabel said. “Everything has been good. We have been working through things, looking at the roster and all those other things we have do. We’re trying to blend what he thinks, what I think, and what’s best – that’s the most important thing.”

They have a lot of big decisions to make between now and the start of free agency. The decision at the top of the list is what to do with Ryan Tannehill. My guess is that he is the team’s starting quarterback when the 2023 NFL season kicks off.