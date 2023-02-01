Tom Brady retires, won’t quarterback the Titans in 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement via his social media pages on Wednesday. Brady had been considered an option for the Tennessee Titans this summer. Brady won’t quarterback the Titans in 2023.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. His well-known relationship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had people connecting Brady to Tennessee. Even NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport mentioned the Titans as one of Brady’s likeliest destinations.

Brady’s retirement removes the likeliest veteran option off the table if the Titans were to move on from Ryan Tannehill this offseason. I can’t see the Titans entering the Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr sweepstakes. It’s worth acknowledging the presence of new general manager Ran Carthon makes Garoppolo a distant possibility.

The Trey Lance rumors have also begun running rampant. Aaron Rodgers is another veteran quarterback that’s potentially on the move. Carthon is familiar with both Lance and Garoppolo. The Titans are likelier to stick with Tannehill at this point.