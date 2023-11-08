Titans-Buccaneers Weds Injury Report: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Treylon Burks OUT

The Tennessee Titans (3-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) released injury reports following Wednesday’s practice. The Titans are coming off a mini-bye following Thursday’s primetime defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the extra time off, the Titans were still without Treylon Burks (concussion), Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), and Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), among others at Wednesday’s practice.

Burks likely won’t play versus the Buccaneers on Sunday. The sophomore wideout suffered a scary-looking concussion against the Steelers, his second in as many seasons. Burks will likely be sidelined longer than your average NFL concussion. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will start opposite DeAndre Hopkins with Kyle Philips and Chris Moore mixing in behind them.

Mike Vrabel essentially ruled out Murphy-Bunting on Tuesday, calling him doubtful, per Easton Freeze. In better news, Roger McCreary returned to practice after missing two consecutive games with a hamstring injury. The Titans will likely line up with Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery on the boundaries, with McCreary at the nickel. McCreary could be tasked with covering Chris Godwin in the slot, so his return would be a welcomed one.

Petit-Frere is undergoing shoulder surgery, according to a report from Paul Kuharsky. The Titans have yet to place him on IR, but that is the expectation. Mike Vrabel must decide between Dillon Radunz, Jaelyn Duncan, and Andre Dillard at left tackle.

Reading between the lines, Dillard may be the left tackle (sigh). Radunz practiced at right guard with starter Daniel Brunskill nursing an ankle injury. Brunskill did not practice Wednesday. Right tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion) was a limited participant. Barring a setback, Hubbard is expected to clear protocol prior to Sunday.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair also didn’t practice. The Titans would miss Al-Shaair. Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has been in excellent form as of late. Monty Rice, Luke Gifford, or Chance Campbell (practice squad) would start opposite Jack Gibbens if Al-Shaair couldn’t suit up.

BUCCANEERS

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis (toe) and Jamel Dean (concussion) did not practice. This is worth monitoring because Davis and Dean are Tampa’s starting outside corners. Defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) and wide receiver Deven Thompkins (personal) also did not practice.

Guard Matt Feiler (knee), tackle Luke Goedeke (foot), defensive end Logan Hall (groin), wide receiver Trey Palmer (neck), and nose tackle Vita Vea (groin) were limited.