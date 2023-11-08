Treylon Burks injury update: Titans WR not expected to play vs. Buccaneers

When asked on Tuesday, Mike Vrabel said that he does not expect Treylon Burks to be available for the Tennessee Titans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Burks went down with a pretty scary looking injury in the Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was reported after the game that he had suffered a concussion. It was his second concussion in the last two years.

Burks obviously needs to take as much time as he needs to get back from the concussion, but once he is back it is time for him to produce. The Titans spent a first round pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft and he only has 41 catches for 522 yards and 1 touchdown in a year and a half. He has missed a ton of time due to injury.

We have spent a lot of time talking about how the Titans need to find out what they have in Will Levis. They also need to find out if Burks is a guy that can develop into a #1 wide receiver. The answer on that so far has been a resounding no, but hopefully, he can get healthy, stay on the field, and produce like a top WR.