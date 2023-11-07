Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel opened his press conference Tuesday by saying “Will is our quarterback.” There was much fear and trepidation leading up to this press conference because people were afraid that Vrabel would go back to Ryan Tannehill once he was healthy. Vrabel made the right call here to elevate Will Levis.

When asked how Tannehill handled the news, Vrabel said he is a professional. Surely Tannehill wasn’t surprised by the decision, and to his credit, he has been working closely with Levis on the sideline during the last two games.

So the Will Levis era of the Titans officially begins. He will have the rest of the season to prove that he is a guy they can build around for the future. The arm talent is there, for sure. Now it will be up to Levis to make the strides he needs to make as he plays in the NFL. The league will make adjustments based on what they have seen on tape.

Tannehill threw 2 touchdowns in the first six games of the season. Levis threw 4 in his first start and has thrown for 500 yards and thrown just one interception in his two starts. This week he gets the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who just gave up 470 yards and 5 touchdowns to C.J. Stroud.

The Titans traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Levis with the 33rd pick. It was inevitable that they would try to get a look at him this year if the team fell out of contention. That timeline was moved up with the injury to Tannehill. Levis, to his credit, showed that he gives the Titans the best chance to win right now.