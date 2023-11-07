 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Martavis Bryant to visit Titans

Ran Carthon reaching deep into the player pool

By Jimmy Morris
Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Five Photo by Brett Carlsen/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Jordan Schultz is reporting that Martavis Bryant is visiting the Dallas Cowboys today and that he will visit the Tennessee Titans tomorrow if he doesn’t reach a deal with the Cowboys. Bryant was recently reinstated from an indefinite suspension due to violating the league’s drug policy:

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019 when he played for the Oakland Raiders. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before that. His best season in the league came in 2015 with the Steelers when he had 50 catches for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Titans are pretty desperate for talent at receiver, so I can see why they would want to see if Bryant has anything left in the tank. If they did sign him, it would likely be to the practice squad.

I’d be surprised if there is anything left here, but you can’t blame Ran Carthon for bringing him in for a look.

