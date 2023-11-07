Martavis Bryant to visit Titans

Jordan Schultz is reporting that Martavis Bryant is visiting the Dallas Cowboys today and that he will visit the Tennessee Titans tomorrow if he doesn’t reach a deal with the Cowboys. Bryant was recently reinstated from an indefinite suspension due to violating the league’s drug policy:

Former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is working out for the #Cowboys tomorrow and plans to workout for the #Titans after that if there's no deal with Dallas, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/V32AHmS5B6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 6, 2023

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019 when he played for the Oakland Raiders. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before that. His best season in the league came in 2015 with the Steelers when he had 50 catches for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Titans are pretty desperate for talent at receiver, so I can see why they would want to see if Bryant has anything left in the tank. If they did sign him, it would likely be to the practice squad.

I’d be surprised if there is anything left here, but you can’t blame Ran Carthon for bringing him in for a look.