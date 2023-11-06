Chargers vs. Jets picks, odds, and predictions

Week 9 wraps up tonight with the Los Angeles Chargers at the New York Jets. The Jets have somehow managed to stay afloat even after losing Aaron Rodgers for the season in week 1. They find themselves 4-3 and in second place in the AFC North. No one would have guessed that when Rodgers went down.

The Chargers are somehow underachieving for like the 25th straight season. They have so much talent on that team but can never seem to put it together. Earlier this week my lean was to pick LA -3, but I have switched today to +3. You can place your wager over at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is up to 41 currently. I’m feeling pretty good about that over - especially because betting an over is never fun.

We should probably be cheering for the Chargers here since the Jets already have 4 wins. It is time to start rooting for draft position.

Use this thread to discuss the game.