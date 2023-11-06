Titans opening odds: Tennessee opens as 1-point underdog against the Buccaneers

The Tennessee Titans will be back to work today in preparation for a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Titans opened as a 1-point underdog over at DraftKings Sportsbook. It will be interesting to see what happens to this line once Mike Vrabel announces a starting quarterback.

Vrabel said on Friday that the depth chart will be updated on Tuesday. Will we actually find out at that point who will start against the Bucs? My guess is that Vrabel will try to keep it under wraps as long as he can, but it would be inexcusable for it to not be Will Levis.

The Bucs are coming off a 39-37 loss to the Houston Texans where CJ Stroud lit them up for 470 passing yards and 5 touchdowns. It does not make me happy that Stroud has been so good this early. If only the Texans would have passed on Stroud at 2....

The totals opened at 38.5. Give me the over if Levis is the quarterback. Where are you putting your money?