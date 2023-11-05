NFL week 9 picks, predictions and odds

The best game of the day kicks off at 8:30 AM central from Germany between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. That game has a total of 50.5 over at DraftKings. It is hard to see a scenario where this game doesn’t go over that number. It should be really fun to watch.

The night ends with the Buffalo Bills at the Cincinnati Bengals. This, of course, is the same matchup that ended early last year after the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest. The total in that one is 50.5 as well. I am not as sure that the over hits in that one, but it probably will.

It will be a good day to sit back and watch football without having the stress of a Tennessee Titans game.

What game are you the most excited about on the NFL week 10 slate?

Use this thread to discuss all of today’s action.