Mike Vrabel declines to name a week 10 starting quarterback for the Titans

Mike Vrabel declined to name a starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when asked at his press conference today. He said they will update the depth chart at QB and other positions on Tuesday. It’s not a surprise that he declined to name a starter, but let me tell you something, if he runs Ryan Tannehill out there for one more start he should be fired. This team has nothing to gain from Tannehill playing for them the rest of the way.

When asked about Will Levis’s play last night in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Vrabel said he did some good things and some things that he cannot do. He specifically mentioned a throw to the sideline against cover 2 and the incomplete pass to a wide open Tyjae Spears that would have been a touchdown.

Go back and watch that play. The incompletion is 100% on Spears. Instead of continuing his route to the end zone, he turns his hips and backpedals. That gets him all tangled up and he trips over his own feet. There was nothing wrong with that pass.

I don’t know whether Vrabel’s evaluation of Levis today was his way of keeping the door open for Tannehill or not. He says a lot of things in press conferences that shouldn’t be taken at face value, but Amy Adams Strunk should seriously consider firing Vrabel if Tannehill starts against the Bucs. Not only do they need to evaluate Levis for the future, he gives them the best chance to win right now. Playing Tannehill would be coaching malpractice.

