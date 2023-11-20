Report: Titans OT Chris Hubbard suffered a season-ending injury

Tennessee Titans right tackle Chris Hubbard suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Hubbard exited the contest with an elbow injury. Hubbard was quickly ruled OUT, which indicated it was a serious injury.

#Titans right tackle Chris Hubbard is expected to miss the rest of the season with a bicep injury, per source. Hubbard, a 10-year vet, started nine games for Tennessee. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2023

Hubbard started nine games for the Titans this season. He previously missed one contest with a concussion. He’ll finish the 2023 campaign with a Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of 67.8, and a run blocking grade of 64.1. Hubbard was credited with allowing 4.0 sacks on 473 total offensive snaps played. The veteran was not whistled for a penalty. Hubbard also allowed 18 pressures, or just an average of two pressures per start. Hubbard was Tennessee’s most consistent tackle this season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel now has a lineup-related decision to make. Andre Dillard will likely be healthy enough to return from a concussion-related absence. Dillon Radunz has been starting at left tackle.

Will Dillard return to left tackle with Radunz sliding back to right tackle? Or will rookie sixth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan, who replaced Hubbard Sunday, start at right tackle with Radunz maintaining his current position on the left? Vrabel would be silly to reinsert Dillard into this lineup. It’s essentially a foregone conclusion that Dillard will be released from his three year contract in the offseason. The 3-7 Titans should be in evaluation mode. It’s a great time to start Duncan moving forward.

Hubbard is a 10-year veteran that’s playing out a one-year contract. If Hubbard chooses to resume his playing career, he’ll likely receive interest on the unrestricted free agent market as a swing tackle. Hubbard did an admirable job filling in for the Titans following the unforeseen circumstances surrounding Nicholas Petit-Frere and JaMarco Jones.

We wish Hubbard a speedy recovery!