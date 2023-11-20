Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football odds, picks, and predictions

At least the football gods gave us this game on Monday Night Football so we can watch it without worrying about what is going on in a Tennessee Titans game. Tonight we get a rematch of the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are a 3-point underdog over at DraftKings. Philadelphia is the better team here, but winning in Arrowhead on Monday night will be tough.

Of course, we will have to watch A.J. Brown in primetime and probably have to listen to the commentators talk about the team he used to play for. They apparently traded him away. Who would be crazy enough to do that?

The total for this game sits at 45.5. When these two teams met in February the final score was 38-35. The over feels like a pretty safe bet. What would it be like to have a team that can hit an over?

Here are my picks for tonight:

