Steelers 20 Titans 16: final score recap

It has still been over a decade since the Tennessee Titans won in Pittsburgh. This time they fell 20-16 in the defensive struggle that most of us expected. Will Levis was good for most of the game but threw a pick at the goal line to end it.

The story of this game really comes down to two series. The first one is the decision to run it on 3rd down right before the half. Will Levis had driven the team down the field and instead of taking a shot at the end zone, Tim Kelly decided to call an inside handoff and settle for the field goal.

The other series was the second-to-last time the Titans had the ball. It was 3rd and 4 on the Pittsburgh 46. Instead of throwing it on 3rd down, Kelly once again opted for an inside handoff. Tyjae Spears was stuffed. They went for it on 4th down but the pass fell incomplete.

The loss drops the Titans to 3-5.