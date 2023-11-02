Titans Reacts Results: Too soon to tell on Will Levis

One of the questions we asked this week was for a verdict on Will Levis. Is he the franchise quarterback the Tennessee Titans are looking for? Well, 51% of you said that it is too early to tell. That of course is the correct response.

The most impressive number there to me is the 1% that said no. There are a lot of Levis haters out there that I didn’t think would let one performance change their minds. But hey, maybe we as a fanbase are evolving. Maybe a lot of those haters moved from “no” to “too soon to tell” after seeing him play on Sunday.

Now for the confidence graph:

WOW! I knew it was going to tick up but I had no idea that it would go straight up like that (TWSS). The only way to know if a team is headed in the right direction or not is if they have a franchise quarterback. Maybe the Titans have that now....

