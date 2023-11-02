Titans vs. Steelers inactives

Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game for the Tennessee Titans. Whether or not he comes back next week might depend on how Will Levis looks in his first NFL road start. Tennessee will also be without starting cornerback Roger McCreary and starting right tackle Chris Hubbard. Without Hubbard, the Titans are forced to put Andre Dillard back in as the starting left tackle. That’s not ideal against this particular defensive front.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the only starter missing due to injury tonight for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is a big loss for them for sure. Hopefully, the Titans’ offensive line can give Levis enough time to take advantage of that a couple of times in this game.

Tennessee Titans Inactives

QB Ryan Tannehill

CB Roger McCreary

OT Chris Hubbard

S Mike Brown

WR Colton Dowell

LB Caleb Murphy

DL Jaleel Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

OT Dylan Cook

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

NT Armon Watts

NT Breiden Fehoko