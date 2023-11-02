Titans vs. Steelers inactives

Ryan Tannehill will miss his second straight game for the Tennessee Titans. Whether or not he comes back next week might depend on how Will Levis looks in his first NFL road start. Tennessee will also be without starting cornerback Roger McCreary and starting right tackle Chris Hubbard. Without Hubbard, the Titans are forced to put Andre Dillard back in as the starting left tackle. That’s not ideal against this particular defensive front.
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the only starter missing due to injury tonight for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is a big loss for them for sure. Hopefully, the Titans’ offensive line can give Levis enough time to take advantage of that a couple of times in this game.
Tennessee Titans Inactives
QB Ryan Tannehill
CB Roger McCreary
OT Chris Hubbard
S Mike Brown
WR Colton Dowell
LB Caleb Murphy
DL Jaleel Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
OT Dylan Cook
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
NT Armon Watts
NT Breiden Fehoko
Loading comments...