Titans vs. Steelers open game thread

The line has bounced around between Tennessee Titans +2.5 and +3 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Maybe I’m crazy, but I think the Titans moneyline is a great bet here. They are going to pull off the upset tonight to get to 4-4!

The key for the offense here is to get the ball out of Will Levis’s hand quickly. That shouldn’t keep them from taking deep shots, but they will need to run them off of play-action and/or routes that develop quickly.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is giving up 137.1 yards per game on the ground. This will be a great game to get Derrick Henry going to take some of the pressure off of the rookie quarterback. The calendar has turned to November, and we all know that King Henry gets hotter as the weather gets colder.

For the defense, the key here will be keeping George Pickens from hitting a big play. Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense likely aren’t going to sustain long drives here. Eliminate the X plays, force a turnover or two, and the Titans should be on their way to pulling off the upset.

You can hear more of my thoughts on this one on today’s Home Run Throwback podcast (listen here).

My picks for tonight:

How are you feeling about this game? Use this thread for those thoughts and discuss the action when it kicks off.

GO TITANS!!