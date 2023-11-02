Titans prop bets vs. Steelers week 9

There are a few edges here. Last week I was 1 for 3. I hit the Derrick Henry receiving prop, of course. We are hitting that one again this week!

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tonight’s Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Derrick Henry, 11.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

The Titans are going to throw at least one screen pass to Henry, and that will be enough to hit the over on this bet.

Tyjae Spears, 19.5 rushing yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

Will Levis was obviously great last week, but this is a much tougher test. Look for the Titans to lean on the run game more in this one. Henry will get the bulk of the work, but Spears probably gets 6-8 carries. Pittsburgh gives up 4.7 yards per carry. You can do the math.

Treylon Burks, 24.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

Burks has to be good for this offense to reach it’s potential. 24.5 is such a low number, now to be fair, it’s way more than the 0 he had last week, but I have to believe that they are going to get him more involved eventually.