Titans vs. Steelers: How to watch, TV schedule, radio, odds and more

Who’s ready for Will Levis to light the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense on fire on national television? I know I am. This is a much tougher test against a better defense and on the road, but that is nothing to the Tennessee Titans’ new franchise quarterback.

OK, in all seriousness, this is a great test for Levis. Can he show the same command and composure in this environment as he did last week? If the answer to that question is yes, my confidence that Levis is the guy will go to the moon.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: November 2, 2023

Game time: 7:15 PM CT

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

TV channel: Amazon Prime (CBS locally)

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (3-4)

Steelers record: (4-3)

Odds: Titans +3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Behind the Steel Curtain

