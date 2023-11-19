Titans terrible again in 34-14 loss to the Jaguars

What is there to say about the Tennessee Titans at this point? They dropped their 145th* straight road game today to the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14. It honestly wasn’t as close as the 20-point final margin implies. It took two trick plays for the Titans to get on the board. Will Levis was once again running for his life on just about every snap. The fact that he was only sacked twice in the game is a miracle. It is impossible to judge anything about the way that he playing behind the worst offensive line in the league with the worst weapons in the league.

The personnel is clearly the biggest problem on this team, but the coaching staff isn’t doing anything to make things better. We are seeing the same mistakes happen over and over each week. At some point the coaches have to come up with some way to get the players to respond.

The defense was once again a big bucket of meh. They are on the field for the majority of every game because of how bad the offense is, but they also don’t make any big plays to change the complexion of a game. They were supposed to be game wreckers. They aren’t.

I don’t know what else to say about this team at this point.

*Not the actual number