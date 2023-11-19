Titans prop bets vs. Jaguars week 11

If you read this article last week, you know I had high hopes for Will Levis. It didn’t work out that way because everyone on the Tennessee Titans offensive line decided they didn’t want to block. That was fun. People on Twitter tell me this week will be different because Dillon Radunz got to practice at left tackle all week. I hope those people are right, but they probably aren’t.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for today’s game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Derrick Henry, 11.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

The Titans are going to throw at least one screen pass to Henry, and that will be enough to hit the over on this bet.

Derrick Henry, 54.5 rushing yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

Henry loves to play against the Jaguars. It’s been a couple of tough weeks for The King, but he still finds himself in 2nd place in the NFL in rushing yards. He breaks a big one today to on his way to smashing this over.

Calvin Ridley, 47.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

Roll Tide! #AMIRITE But really, the Titans have been crushed by big plays to receivers this season. I’ve seen some victory laps on Twitter this week from people saying they were lower on Ridley coming into the season. I fear he makes those people look silly today.

Will Levis, 0.5 passing touchdowns

Over: -260 Under: +195

Not good value here, but throw it into a parlay with the rest of the picks to make a few extra bucks.