Titans vs. Jaguars game open thread

There was a time when I would have felt good about this game because of Mike Vrabel’s ability to rally the team when everyone counted them out. Well, the fact that it has now been over a year since the Tennessee Titans won a game on the road says that Vrabel’s magic for that type of thing has pretty much gone away. Will it come back this week? Maybe so.

There are two things I want to see happen today: The first is Will Levis put on a show and silence both of the Jags fans that are sure to be in attendance. I want him to make those tarps regret being on the upper deck.

The second is for that to lead to a win that hurts the Jaguars' chances of making the playoffs. I don’t know who I want to win this division, but I do know that I don’t want anyone running away with it.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

GO TITANS!!