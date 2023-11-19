Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, TV schedule, broadcasters, odds and more

I said it on the podcast, linked below, but I just cannot cheer for the Tennessee Titans to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. There is just too much history there. Plus, their fans are the worst fans in the history of the world on Twitter. It hurts the draft stock, but I will be cheering for a win here.

All that really matters for this team for the rest of the year is the development of Will Levis. They have to keep him upright to learn anything about him. Dillon Radunz will draw the start at left tackle. It would be awesome if he could be good enough to be their left tackle moving forward, but I have serious doubts about that happening.

Keep an eye on Trevor Lawrence’s mobility here. The Jaguars have apparently been hiding the fact that Lawrence is battling a knee injury. That should make it easier for the pass rush to get home a few times in this one and maybe force a few bad decisions.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: November 19, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (3-6)

Jaguars record: (6-3)

Odds: Titans +7, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Big Cat Country

