Week 11 NFL picks, predictions and odds

There are three double-digit spreads at DraftKings Sportsbook in week 11. That doesn’t happen very often. The crazy thing is that I picked the underdog to cover in two of those three games. That’s probably crazy.

The best game of the week takes place on Monday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. We will talk more about that game on Monday.

Other than that, there aren’t very many games that seem all that exciting. The Seattle Seahawks are a 1-point road favorite over the Los Angeles Rams. That game could be fun as it looks like Matthew Stafford is set to return for the Rams. That game has a chance to shootout.

Sunday Night Football is the Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos. Why NBC chose to keep that game as their game is beyond me, but hey, maybe we will get another crazy good performance from Josh Dobbs!

All of my picks below:

What game are you looking forward to most on Sunday?