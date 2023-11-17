The Jaguars are bad against the pass; Can the Titans take advantage?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are allowing 266.8 yards per game through the air. That ranks 30th in the league. On paper that seems like a place where the Tennessee Titans have an edge, but as Kenny Maybe used to say, games aren’t played on paper they are played inside TV sets. The only way the Titans can take advantage of that is if they can protect Will Levis. The only way they can protect Levis is if the offensive line plays well. Can they do that?

Recent history tells us they cannot. Dillon Radunz will be the left tackle on Sunday. He was bad when he replaced Andre Dillard on Sunday. People on Twitter have been telling me that Radunz will be better this week because he has the whole week to practice at left tackle. I hope they are right.

We don’t know yet if Daniel Brunskill will be able to go. He has logged two limited practices this week still recovering from the ankle injury that forced him to miss the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brunskill and right tackle Chris Hubbard have been solid on the right side when they have been out there. Last week with Brunskill out, Radunz started at right guard. Andrew Rupcich replaced Radunz when Andre Dillard went out.

As you can see, part of the problem the offensive line has had is that they haven’t had much continuity. As with the past two seasons, guys have been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. Having a consistent five out there would help, but they also need better play from the guys that are out there. Maybe they will get that this week and pull off an upset. If you think they can do that, the Titans are +250 on the moneyline over DraftKings Sportsbook.