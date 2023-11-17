Titans-Jaguars Final injury Report: Ryan Tannehill as No. 2 QB

The Tennessee Titans (3-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) released Friday’s final injury ahead of Sunday’s AFC South meeting. Treylon Burks (concussion), Andre Dillard (concussion), and Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) have been ruled OUT. Ryan Tannehill will dress as Will Levis’ backup quarterback.

Tannehill is healthy enough to back up Levis, according to Mike Vrabel. Tannehill will be active for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in London. The backup QB era will officially begin for Tannehill on Sunday. Malik Willis is the No. 3 emergency quarterback.

Dillard exited last Sunday’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the concussion that’s currently keeping him sidelined. Dillard was never going to clear protocol for Sunday. Dillon Radunz is the favorite to start at left tackle versus the Jaguars, although the Titans seem to be preparing sixth-round rookie Jaelyn Duncan for extended action at some point. Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly called Duncan a “freaky” athlete earlier this week.

Murphy-Bunting’s confirmed absence qualifies as a minor surprise. Murphy-Bunting logged a few limited practices this week despite admitting he recently had surgery to address his thumb injury. Roger McCreary and Kristian Fulton will serve as the boundary cornerbacks. Tre Avery could mix in behind him, and Eric Garror should command the slot. Cornerback Anthony Kendall (hamstring) isn’t carrying a game-day designation.

Burks has been sidelined since suffering a scary-looking concussion versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. He was a non-participant in practice all week long. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, and Kyle Philips will continue seeing an increased workload as a result of Burks’ absence.

Daniel Brunskill (ankle) and linebacker Luke Gifford (shin) are listed as questionable. Brunskill should reclaim his role as the team’s starting right guard. Special teams would take a hit if Gifford can’t suit up.

JAGUARS

Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell was ruled OUT by head coach Doug Pederson. Campbell has been missing practice with a hamstring injury. It should represent a boost for Tennessee’s passing game. Campbell, who is Jacksonville’s No. 1 cornerback, has a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 66.5 this season.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew has also been ruled OUT with a shoulder/ribs designation. Anton Harrison (back), Zay Jones (knee), Ray Robertson-Harris (ankle), and Parker Washington (knee) are listed as questionable.