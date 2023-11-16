Bengals vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football picks, predictions, and odds

I hate both of these teams. If there was a way for both of these teams to lose that would be awesome, but there isn’t. That means we just hope for an entertaining game. There is a real chance that could happen. That’s why I’ve got the over 46.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. I’ll also take the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline. The Bengals have looked a lot better over the last couple of weeks with Joe Burrow being fully healthy.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, they are pretty much what you expect. Lamar Jackson has ups and downs. I’ve got a lot of Mark Andrews shares in fantasy, so hopefully he has himself a great night. The Bengals are bad against tight ends so there’s a chance.

Here are my picks for tonight:

What is your favorite bet for tonight’s game?

Use this thread to discuss the game.