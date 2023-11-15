Titans claim OG Calvin Throckmorton off waivers

The Tennessee Titans claimed offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton off waivers, according to a report from Field Yates. Throckmorton will immediately join the Titans’ 53-man roster. To make room, linebacker Chance Campbell was placed on IR, per Aaron Wilson.

The Titans are dealing with various injuries across their struggling offensive line. Nicholas Petit-Frere was recently placed on IR. Andre Dillard is in the concussion protocol. Daniel Brunskill returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited fashion.

Throckmorton played college football at Oregon. He initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throckmorton spent three seasons (2020-22) with the Saints.

The Bellevue, Washington native saw a lot of action as a sophomore in 2021, playing 626 snaps at left guard. Throckmorton struggled, earning a run-blocking grade, and identical pass-blocking grade, of 43.7 from Pro Football Focus.

Throckmorton saw consistent action in 2022 as well, splitting reps between left guard (246 snaps) and right guard (212) as required. The documented struggles were similar. PFF awarded Throckmorton a pass-pro grade of 45.5, and a run-blocking grade of 42.8.

Throckmorton joined the Carolina Panthers earlier this season. He played 310 snaps at right guard, and 198 snaps at left guard. He had a run-blocking grade of 44.2 before the Panthers waived him earlier this week. If Throckmorton wasn’t viewed as a solution for the Panthers’ putrid offensive line, he probably won’t be a solution in Tennessee, either.

Campbell was injured in warmups on Sunday and will miss a minimum of four regular-season contests. Throckmorton was Tennessee’s second addition on Wednesday. General manager Ran Carthon also added defensive linemen Ross Blacklock to the practice squad.