Titans sign former second-round pick DL Ross Blacklock to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans signed defensive linemen Ross Blacklock to the practice squad, the team confirmed via social media on Wednesday.

The #Titans have added DT Ross Blacklock (@1krozayy) to the team's practice squad. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 15, 2023

Blacklock played college football for the TCU Horned Frogs. He entered the league as the No. 40 overall selection of AFC South rival Houston Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Blacklock has not met his pre-draft expectations. The Missouri City, Texas native struggled as a rookie in 2020. Pro Football Focus assigned him a run-stopping grade of 29.4, and an overall grade of 30.2.

Blacklock wasn’t any better in 2021. Before reaching the third season of his four-year rookie contract, the Texans traded Blacklock to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a seventh-round selection. Blacklock played a rotational role for the Vikings in 2022, earning another poor run-stopping grade of 44.5 from PFF.

Blacklock has since spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this October. This now means Blacklock has played for all four AFC South teams. That’s rare!

The Titans have been churning through defensive linemen on the back-end of their roster all season long. Rotational names have included Jaleel Johnson, Kyle Peko, Taylor Stallworth, Jayden Peevy, among others. Speaking of Stallworth, the Titans released him from IR earlier this week.

The Tennessee Titans are releasing my client Taylor Stallworth off IR as he is healthy and ready to play elsewhere. 6th year DT played for the Chiefs and Texans last season. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) November 14, 2023

With a rookie quarterback in Will Levis under center, and at 3-6, the Titans are firmly looking towards the future. It’s worth taking a shot on a once-promising talent like Blacklock. The Titans will attempt to revive the top-50 potential Blacklock flashed at TCU.