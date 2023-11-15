Sunday was tough for Will Levis

It is tough when you watch an entire NFL game and don’t find anything good to take away from it on one side. That was the case for the Tennessee Titans in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 10. If they don’t figure out a way to play better than they did in Tampa, they will not win a game for the rest of the season.

This week the Next Gen stats on Will Levis were especially bad:

Will Levis struggled against the Bucs in Week 10. He had the 2nd largest negative avg. air yards differential (11.2 avg. intended, 3.7 avg. completed). He had the lowest CPOE* of any QB this week as well, -15.2.

To be fair to Levis, some of those numbers would be better if Nick Westbrook-Ikhine didn’t let the deep shot go through his hands in the fourth quarter. It also has to be really tough to do anything productive behind this offensive line which allows pressure more than half of the time.

They have to figure out a way to not get Levis hit so much going forward. We have talked a lot about the need for a quick-hitting passing game. Hopefully, that is something they can develop over the next couple of weeks to keep Levis upright.

*Completion Percentage Over Expected