Titans-Jaguars Weds Injury Report: Treylon Burks still absent

The Tennessee Titans (3-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) released their first injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s AFC South showdown. It’s the first of two scheduled meetings between the Titans and Jaguars. Mike Vrabel’s message to the team will state that there are five remaining divisional games. Treylon Burks (concussion) and Andre Dillard (concussion) were absent. Daniel Brunskill (ankle) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) returned in limited fashion.

Burks has been sidelined since suffering a scary-looking concussion versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Burks continues to work through protocol. The Titans have yet to place him on IR, which indicates his return-to-play timeline is less than four weeks. I wouldn’t bet on Burks being available Sunday, though. Kyle Philips should continue seeing an increased workload.

Dillard exited Sunday’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion. Dillard is unlikely to clear protocol by Sunday. Dillon Radunz, who kicked over to left tackle after Dillard’s exit, is the favorite to start at left tackle versus the Jaguars. Mike Vrabel was displeased with Radunz’s performance against Tampa Bay, and has opened the door for sixth-round rookie Jaelyn Duncan to receive practice reps at left tackle. Until further notice, Radunz is the expectation.

Brunskill’s limited practice session puts him on track to play. Brunskill’s return also cleared the way for Radunz to focus on left tackle on a full-time basis during Wednesday’s practice. The Titans offensive line is better with Brunskill in the lineup.

Murphy-Bunting returned to practice via limited fashion after admitting he recently had surgery to address his thumb injury. The Titans should have their top three cornerbacks available on Sunday for the first time in multiple weeks. It could help them counteract the challenge posed by Trevor Lawrence and his weapons. Cornerback Anthony Kendall (hamstring) was also limited.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a full participant for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain. Tannehill should now settle in as Will Levis’ backup quarterback. Malik Willis could be the Titans’ No. 3 emergency quarterback.

JAGUARS

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew did not practice with a shoulder/ribs designation. Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell missed practice with a hamstring injury. Anton Harrison (back), Zay Jones (knee), Ray Robertson-Harris (ankle), and Parker Washington (knee) were limited. The Jaguars are fairly healthy heading into Sunday.