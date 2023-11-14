Report: Titans work out WR Marquez Callaway

The Tennessee Titans worked out veteran wide receiver Marquez Callaway on Tuesday, according to a report from Aaron Wilson.

Callaway played college football locally for the Tennessee Volunteers. He entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints. Callaway quickly outproduced his draft positioning by recording a 698-yard, six touchdown season in 2022.

He’s long been a favorite of current Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. The pair reunited earlier this season, but Callaway was released by the Broncos in August. He also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in October.

The Titans could be looking for help at the receiver position. Treylon Burks continues to be sidelined with a concussion. A clear return-to-play timeline hasn’t been defined.

Sophomore receiver Kyle Philips has broken out while playing with rookie quarterback Will Levis. Philips, who recorded three catches for 61 yards during Sunday’s defeat, has led the Titans in receiving yards two weeks in a row. The contest prior, Philips had four catches for a team-high 68 yards.

If Callaway’s workout went favorably, the Warner Robins, Georgia native could first join the Titans’ practice squad. Callaway could eventually push Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for snaps behind DeAndre Hopkins. It’ll be worth monitoring whether the Titans sign Callaway in the coming days or not.