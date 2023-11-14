2024 NFL Draft order: Titans currently hold the 7th pick

At this point, any scoreboard watching we will be doing as fans of the Tennessee Titans will be to root for draft order. It’s a sad place to be after just 9 games, but that is what happens when you have a terrible offensive line. It was nice of the Denver Broncos to win last night against the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos were already behind the Titans, but it is good when teams that are currently in the top 10 win.

If you are scouting positions for the Titans to draft, start with offensive tackle. The Titans should use whatever pick they get here to grab the best tackle that is there and line him up next to Peter Skoronski. Then, as long as the pick is good, you will have the left side of your offensive line locked down for the next few years. That is a good start to the rebuild that is going to need to take place here.

Of course, all of that assumes that we see continued progress from Will Levis for the rest of the season. If not, we will need to start talking about quarterbacks.

The 2024 NFL Draft order through 10 weeks:

Chicago (from Carolina 1-8) NY Giants 2-8 New England 2-8 Arizona 2-8 Chicago 3-7 Green Bay 3-6 LA Rams 3-6 Tennessee 3-6 Atlanta 4-6 Washington 4-6 Buccaneers 4-5 NY Jets 4-5 Broncos 4-5 LA Chargers 4-5 Indianapolis 5-5 Las Vegas 5-5 Buffalo 5-5 Cincinnati 5-4

Picks 19-32 are determined by Playoff results.