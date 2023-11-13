Turns out it can get worse than Dennis Daley

Last year we as fans of the Tennessee Titans spent a lot of time talking about how the team should bench Dennis Daley because “it couldn’t get worse.” Well, it turns out we were wrong. It can get worse in the form of Andre Dillard:

With two sacks allowed in the first two drives, here are some #Titans stats per PFF:



Dennis Daley, 2022: 508 pass block snaps, 12 sacks allowed (1 sack every 42 plays)



Andre Dillard, 2023: 269 pass blocks snaps, 10 sacks allowed (1 sack every 27 plays) — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) November 12, 2023

It’s pretty unbelievable that Dillard has been so bad. He wasn’t great in limited action with the Philadelphia Eagles but projected as a serviceable left tackle. That is why Ran Carthon signed him to a 3-year $29 million contract this offseason. The price seemed a little steep for a guy who got benched at his prior spot, but the Titans were desperate for help on the offensive line. It isn’t hard to see why Carthon decided to make sure he signed Dillard.

No one could have guessed he would give up more sacks per play than Dennis Daley did last season.

The biggest priority for Carthon this offseason is going to be finding a left tackle. He will almost certainly have to do that in the draft. That is why it is imperative for the Titans to continue losing games to get a top tackle in this draft. Melo did a 3-round mock draft for the Titans this morning and had them landing an offensive tackle. That’s the dream scenario.