Broncos vs. Bills odds, picks and predictions

NFL week 10 wraps up tonight in Buffalo with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. The line has moved a little bit in this one over at DraftKings Sportsbook from Broncos +7.5 to Broncos +7. That .5 could end up being pretty important, as you probably know. It’s the reason you bet earlier lines if you have a feel for something.

As for the game tonight, it probably looked pretty good on paper back in the spring. Most people thought that it would be a bounceback year for Russell Wilson with Sean Payton as his head coach. It hasn’t really worked out that way so far.

Our rooting interest tonight is all about draft position. The Tennessee Titans would have the 7th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season ended today. The Broncos are going to be one of the teams that are in the mix for a higher pick when all is said and done. A win here by the Broncos would get them to 4 and squarely behind the Titans.

Here are my picks for tonight’s game:

Use this thread to discuss the game.