Tennessee Titans 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The 3-6 Tennessee Titans won’t play meaningful football down the stretch. That was clear throughout Sunday’s lifeless 20-6 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. General manager Ran Carthon will enter an offseason with approximately $100 million in financial flexibility and various needs across his talent-less roster.

Head coach Mike Vrabel requires more talent to get the Titans back to contention status. Following Sunday’s loss, the Titans currently own the No. 7 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The timing felt appropriate to run our first mock draft of the season, using Pro Football Focus’ simulator.

Here’s our first of many Titans-based mock drafts, beginning with a 3-round edition.

No. 7 overall (first round) - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Left tackle is by far the Titans’ most glaring need. I’m not convinced they’ll land one of the premier tackles without a top-five selection, but Penn State’s Olu Fashanu was available with the seventh overall pick. Fashanu would be a no-brainer as the Titans’ new franchise left tackle.

Fashanu is an outstanding athlete that’s technically advanced in pass protection. Fashanu is the best overall pass protector in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is why he’s currently my No. 1 ranked tackle, ahead of Notre Dame’s Joe Alt. Fashanu and Peter Skoronski would solidify the left side of Tennessee’s offensive line for 10 years.

No. 47 overall (second round) - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

TRADE! The Titans don’t currently possess a third-round selection as a result of last year’s Will Levis trade-up. That’s currently looking like a wise decision, but Carthon should make a valiant effort to re-acquire a third-round pick during the draft. The Titans require all the draft capital they can get. I managed to trade back from No. 39 overall to No. 47 while acquiring a late third-round selection, while still drafting Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin.

DeAndre Hopkins should return to Tennessee in 2024, but finding a long-term WR1 is crucial. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like Treylon Burks, and the Titans should be hesitant to overly rely on Burks’ development next season. Franklin has been a big-time playmaker for the Ducks offense this season.

No. 95 overall (third round) - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Cornerback may be the Titans’ third-biggest need. Kristian Fulton is scheduled for unrestricted free agency and is unlikely to return. Sean Murphy-Bunting is playing out a one-year deal and may not be back. Roger McCreary is the lone cornerback on the Titans roster that should be guaranteed to return. Carthon needs to add multiple cornerbacks this summer.

Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is among the most intriguing cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mitchell has been a shutdown corner throughout the season. Mitchell possesses a well-developed nose for the ball with proven production under his belt. Mitchell has recorded one interception and 14 pass breakups this season. Last year, he led the nation in passes defensed last season with 25.